Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor says authorities are investigating whether a man who killed two people in the Boston suburb of Winthrop targeted the victims because they were Black after officials found “troubling white supremacist rhetoric” in the gunman’s handwriting.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Sunday identified the shooter as 28-year-old Nathan Allen.

She said investigators uncovered writings that express “anti-Semitic and racist statements against Black individuals.”

Authorities say he shot and killed David Green and Ramona Cooper on Saturday after crashing a stolen truck into a building.

Rollins said the shooter “walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive.”

Allen was shot and killed by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar (24) throws plays Texas in the first inning...
Leggett’s RBI hit in 9th sends Mississippi St. to CWS finals
A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face

Latest News

Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Search underway for hidden treasure in Utah
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
WLBT at 6a - June 28,2021
WLBT at 6a - June 28,2021
A 21-year-old man visiting Times Square was shot in the back after a group of men nearby got...
Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square
Rain chances increase into our Independence Day Weekend...
Rachel's Monday Morning Forecast