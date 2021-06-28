Baby Faces
‘Operation Cracked Pipe’ nets 20 arrests

(Pablo)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An operation by local, state nad federal officials has netted the arrest of 20 alleged felony offenders.

The operation occurred on June 26. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Marion County constables, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

The first search warrant was served at 150 Lampton Hilltop Road, in Columbia. Investigators seized 106.66 grams of methamphetamine, 36.86 grams of cocaine, 29.47 grams of crack cocaine, and 28.27 grams of marijuana, as well as other drugs, scales, bagging materials, weapons, and money.

Child protective services were called to the scene because of the presence of a juvenile there, authorities say.

The following people were picked up throughout the course of the operation:

  • Evan Jawan Lampton, 34, of Columbia
  • Tawanda Serena Lampton, 41, of Columbia
  • Breanna Daniel McKenzie, 22, of Kokomo
  • Betty Quinn, 57, of Kokomo
  • Robert Earl Magee, 51, of Kokomo
  • Naji Cain, 36, of Columbia
  • Jennifer Henderson, 28, of Columbia
  • Matthew Jaseph Bakersville, 30, of Columbia
  • Laura Holmes, 55, of Columbia
  • Javier Julian Milian, 53, of Columbia
  • Darrell Alan Nelson, 41, of Columbia
  • John Henry Wells, 43, of Foxworth
  • Jonathan Robert Glover, 39, of Lumberton
  • Justin Robbins, 33, of Hattiesburg
  • Melissa Ellen Hughes, 34, of Columbia
  • Kimberly Mary Creek, 49, of Columbia
  • Billy Joe Smith, 35, of Columbia
  • Jimmy Ingram Riley, 39, of Columbia
  • Deroge Lavon Johnson, 36, of Columbia

For more details, see the press release below:

