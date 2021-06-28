‘Operation Cracked Pipe’ nets 20 arrests

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An operation by local, state nad federal officials has netted the arrest of 20 alleged felony offenders.

The operation occurred on June 26. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Marion County constables, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

The first search warrant was served at 150 Lampton Hilltop Road, in Columbia. Investigators seized 106.66 grams of methamphetamine, 36.86 grams of cocaine, 29.47 grams of crack cocaine, and 28.27 grams of marijuana, as well as other drugs, scales, bagging materials, weapons, and money.

Child protective services were called to the scene because of the presence of a juvenile there, authorities say.

The following people were picked up throughout the course of the operation:

Evan Jawan Lampton, 34, of Columbia

Tawanda Serena Lampton, 41, of Columbia

Breanna Daniel McKenzie, 22, of Kokomo

Betty Quinn, 57, of Kokomo

Robert Earl Magee, 51, of Kokomo

Naji Cain, 36, of Columbia

Jennifer Henderson, 28, of Columbia

Matthew Jaseph Bakersville, 30, of Columbia

Laura Holmes, 55, of Columbia

Javier Julian Milian, 53, of Columbia

Darrell Alan Nelson, 41, of Columbia

John Henry Wells, 43, of Foxworth

Jonathan Robert Glover, 39, of Lumberton

Justin Robbins, 33, of Hattiesburg

Melissa Ellen Hughes, 34, of Columbia

Kimberly Mary Creek, 49, of Columbia

Billy Joe Smith, 35, of Columbia

Jimmy Ingram Riley, 39, of Columbia

Deroge Lavon Johnson, 36, of Columbia

For more details, see the press release below:

