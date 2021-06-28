Baby Faces
Monday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Danny spun up this afternoon and will move ashore tonight in South Carolina.  It will not impact our weather.  A system farther out in the eastern Atlantic may develop later this week, but will also not impact our weather much.  Around here, it’s more of the same with highs in the lower 90s this week with partly sunny skies and afternoon and evening showers possible.  By Friday, temperatures will only reach the middle and upper 80s and this will stretch into the July 4th holiday weekend.  Highs will reach the middle 80s with higher chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.  Adjust your daytime plans accordingly.  Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.  Average high this time of year is 91 and the average low is 71.

