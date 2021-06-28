Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mississippi received millions in rent aid. But many struggling tenants are still waiting.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/NBC News) - Many struggling tenants in Mississippi worry over what will come first: a constable at their front door ordering them to leave, or the arrival of desperately needed rental assistance that will allow them to stay.

More than 1 percent of Mississippians believe they are very likely, or somewhat likely, to move because of an eviction in the next two months, according to a recent Census Household Pulse Survey. The state and its two largest counties have received $200 million in federal Covid-19 relief funds to cover back rent, with the aim of preventing these evictions.

But the vast majority of that money has not been spent, and there are large disparities in who is receiving help, and how quickly they’re getting it, according to a review of the latest program data and interviews with experts and advocates.

In Hinds County, where close to three-fourths of residents are Black, officials had disbursed only 3 percent of its $7 million emergency rental assistance fund as of mid-June. In contrast, Harrison County, where 73 percent of residents are white, had pushed out more than half of its $6.2 million allocation, serving more than 700 renters. In both counties, about 20 percent of the community lives in poverty.

Click here to read the full story.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via NBC News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar (24) throws plays Texas in the first inning...
Leggett’s RBI hit in 9th sends Mississippi St. to CWS finals
A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face

Latest News

What we know about the delta variant of COVID-19
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 301 new cases reported Sun.
The unvaccinated fill lines at COVID-19 testing sites
The unvaccinated fill lines at COVID-19 testing sites
‘Something ain’t right’: State orders the town of Utica to fix its water system