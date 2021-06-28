Baby Faces
Long-lost brothers reunite after nearly 60 years

By WHAM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATES, N.Y. (WHAM) - It was a family reunion nearly 60 years in the making.

Two brothers met for the first time in person this weekend after being separated early on in life.

After almost six decades, Mark Bostwick of Kansas City and Carl Aaron of Rochester, brothers by blood, are together again.

“I knew he existed, but I didn’t know about where he was and last year he can kind of found us,” Bostwick said.

Bostwick was born in El Mira.

Aaron, originally Bostwick, was also born in El Mira.

They share the same birth mother and different fathers.

Bostwick went through foster care.

Aaron was eventually adopted and moved to Rochester.

“I had my adoption papers and I knew what my last name was, but New York state changed the adoption laws where you could get your original birth certificate with your original family on it,” Aaron said.

After Aaron learned his birth mother had died, the two brothers connected for the first time last March.

But because of the pandemic, an in-person reunion was put on hold.

“We got about five miles from here and my wife goes, ‘How do you feel?’ And I said ‘I’ve got a whole realm of emotions. Just excited, nervous, apprehensive,’” Bostwick said.

After years of persistence, Bostwick says his brother didn’t give up and says those who have been adopted shouldn’t be afraid to do the same.

“Never give up hope. I think that’s what Carl did most. He never gave up hope. And he kept pursuing it and found it. It can happen to anybody,” Bostwick said.

Aaron says they will keep in touch.

“We’re going to work this out, definitely, definitely,” he said.

“We’re trying to talk them into coming out and watching Buffalo play in Kansas City so they can meet our family,” Bostwick said.

The brothers plan on spending the rest of the week together, catching up on years of family history.

