Kroger Health awards first $1M in vaccine incentive campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger Health announced its first million-dollar winner for the #CommunityImmunity giveaway.

Christina Porter of Jackson, Mississippi has been an associate with Kroger and says she is thankful for the life-changing award in exchange for getting vaccinated with Kroger Health.

The campaign allows individuals, including customers and associates, who have received a vaccine from Kroger Health the chance to win a million-dollar payout and a chance to win free groceries for a year.

The giveaway started June 3 and will continue through July 10 with winners selected weekly.

One million down, four more millions to go!

