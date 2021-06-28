Inaugural plans for Mayor Lumumba released

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The inauguration of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is set for Thursday, July 1, with a day full of events.

The day will begin with a prayer service with light breakfast provided for attendees followed by the swearing in ceremony for Mayor Lumumba and members of the Jackson City Council.

The Jackson Neighborhood Ball will take the form of outdoor celebrations in each of the seven wards with free food, entertainment, giveaways, and activities.

The day will culminate with a fireworks display and live performance of “City with Soul” to mark the occasion.

All events are free and open to the public.

COVID precautions (masks and social distancing) will be observed.

Members of the public should be advised that the Jackson Convention Complex will open at 7:30 a.m.

The following items will be prohibited:

large purses or bags

backpacks

diaper bags

roller bags

briefcases

Visitors should arrive early, as space will be limited due to COVID safety.

Masks will be required for all indoor events.

Please see below for details of Thursday’s activities:

8:00 AM | Prayer Breakfast Jackson Convention Complex 105 E Pascagoula Street Jackson, MS 39201



10:00 AM | Oath of Office Ceremony Jackson Convention Complex 105 E Pascagoula Street Jackson, MS 39201



4:00 PM | Neighborhood Balls

Ward 1 Parham Bridges 505 Old Canton Road

Ward 2 Vergy P. Middleton Park (Presidential Hills) 3971 North Flag Chapel Road Callaway High School 601 Beasley Road

Ward 3 Manhattan Park 5401 Manhattan Road Mary C. Jones 2050 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Ward 4 Intersection of Queen Mary & Queen Marie Westside Park 1436 Peach Place (Subdivision 2)

Ward 5 Blackburn Middle School 1311 W Pearl Street

Ward 6 Forest Hill High School 2607 Raymond Road Sykes Park 515 Sykes Road

Ward 7 Laurel Street Park (Belhaven) 1841 Laurel Street Battlefield Park 953 Porter Street



9:00 PM | Fireworks display and live performance Jackson Convention Complex 105 E Pascagoula Street Jackson, MS 39201

