How closely related Jackson’s water crisis and pothole problem is and why the city is gambling on Biden’s infrastructure plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The water crisis and pothole epidemic are two of many giants the city of Jackson is battling.

Both issues impact tens of thousands of people daily and alter regular routines.

After a February winter storm, much of the city went without water for weeks because of a failed system, and Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams says the city can’t address one problem without the other. It’s why he’s hoping the federal, bipartisan infrastructure deal pours enough money into Jackson to tackle both issues.

“If a waterline has been leaking for a significant time, it can affect the subgrade, which ultimately will affect your pavement structure,” Williams said. “If you drive around the city, and you just see these orange barrels that are sitting on top of a hole, well, nine times out of ten, it’s sitting on that hole because there’s a failure in the collection system or sewer,” Williams added.

Or it might not be a leak, but it could be rainwater, with no adequate drainage system that could make potholes even worse.

“After it rains, sometimes you still see one or two inches of water that is still standing on the road and that affects your asphalt surface, which contributes to the degradation of your road system,” Williams added.

Whatever the city spends on fixing potholes is only temporary because of the underlying underground utility problems.

“That road itself might last the next 2-3 years, and then you’ll be right back in the same condition that it was before,” he said. “Not all of our streets are like that, but it’s just something that we cannot overlook.”

Biden’s infrastructure deal allocates nearly $1 trillion to fix roads, repair water systems among other things and it’s gained support from more than democrats.

“There’s no question that the infrastructure bill should include things like the water needs in our Capital City and other cities around the country that have critical needs,” Senator Roger Wicker said.

The infrastructure bill is part of President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan to “reimagine and rebuild a new economy,” and the city is optimistic about its passage.

“Our infrastructure systems are competing against each other, unfortunately, and you try to prioritize... what is more important. If you have a bridge that’s out, and people have to take a two or three-mile detour in order to get home, obviously, that impacts their quality of life and if you have residents that are having disruptions in service, because of water main breaks, that’s also a high priority.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.