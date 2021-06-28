Hinds Co. officials announce two new bridge closures

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is announcing the closure of two bridges, both of which will be closed indefinitely until repairs can be made.

The bridges are Learned Oakley Road Bridge, located approximately a quarter-mile southwest of Fairchild Road in District 2.

The other is Owens Road Bridge, located about seven-tenths of a mile west of Spring Ridge Road in District 4.

The county did not say what repairs were needed or when the repairs would be made.

