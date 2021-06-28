Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: Typical summertime pattern continues

Showers, storms turn more likely by our Independence Day Weekend...
Feels like temperatures will reach near 100° once again this afternoon...
Feels like temperatures will reach near 100° once again this afternoon...(WLBT)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our Mississippi summer pattern continues as we kick off a new work week and highs will top out in the low 90s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms possible through the afternoon and early evening hours, but not everyone will see rain today. Tuesday and Wednesday will be fairly similar before storm coverage picks up by the latter part of the week.

By Friday, a cold front will be approaching the region from the north and will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms to the forecast... This front will be stalling out in the area through the weekend, and showers and storms will become more numerous through the Independence Day Weekend. Cooler temperatures will result, and highs in the 80s are anticipated through the second half of the 7-day forecast. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

