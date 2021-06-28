First Alert Forecast: Typical summertime pattern continues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our Mississippi summer pattern continues as we kick off a new work week and highs will top out in the low 90s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms possible through the afternoon and early evening hours, but not everyone will see rain today. Tuesday and Wednesday will be fairly similar before storm coverage picks up by the latter part of the week.

Happy Monday!



We're starting off with temps in the low-mid 70s & we'll top out in the low 90s this aft'n... Of course, feels like temps will be closer to 100°!



I'm in for @PatrickEllisWx & will have your work week & July 4th forecast on @wlbt & @Fox40News through 9am!#mswx pic.twitter.com/MyNa8ddcuL — Rachel Coulter WLBT (@Coulter_wx) June 28, 2021

By Friday, a cold front will be approaching the region from the north and will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms to the forecast... This front will be stalling out in the area through the weekend, and showers and storms will become more numerous through the Independence Day Weekend. Cooler temperatures will result, and highs in the 80s are anticipated through the second half of the 7-day forecast. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

