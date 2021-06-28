Baby Faces
Family offers $20K reward for missing man

The Tylertown Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The McComb Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Derecus A. Conerly.

The family of Conerly is offering a $20K reward for any information that leads to his location.

Conerly also goes by the names “NH Blacc” or “Pooh.”

Conerly has four tattoos, one under each ear, and one on each arm.

Conerly was last seen driving the car below on June 25, 2021 around 9:00 p.m. wearing black shorts and gray t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Tylertown Police Department at (601) 876-4440.

