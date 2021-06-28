City of Pearl announces 4th of July firework show

Baby Faces
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Pearl has announced that a 4th of July fireworks show will be held at Trustmark Park again this year.

The event is presented by the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi in partnership with the city and the Mississippi Braves.

“We are so excited to bring this event back for not only our residents but the surrounding areas as well,” said Mayor Jake Windham.

“Continuing the tradition of celebrating the founding of our country on the 4th of July with fireworks is a cornerstone of what makes us strong Mississippians.”

“On behalf of the M-Braves, we couldn’t be happier to once again welcome the community back to Trustmark Park to come together and celebrate the 4th of July,” said M-Braves general manager Pete Laven.

“It will be a special evening for everyone with a fantastic fireworks show.”

Last year’s event, at the height of the pandemic, drew thousands of visitors to Pearl as it was the only fireworks show in the area.

  • Gates to the stadium will open at 6 p.m. with the Fireworks Show starting at 9 p.m.
  • Parking and admission to the event is free.
  • Stadium concessions will be open and food trucks will be on hand.
  • Entertainment will include programming on the video board, on-field games and patriotic music throughout the night.
  • Visitors are also encouraged to tailgate and view the fireworks from any of the parking lots surrounding Trustmark Park.

