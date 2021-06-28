Canton municipal swearing-in ceremony canceled

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amid the continuing controversy surrounding Canton’s 2021 municipal elections, the swearing-in ceremony slated for June 29 has been canceled.

Ward 2 Alderman-elect Renee Truss posted the news on her social media page, saying “details to follow at a later date.”

Meanwhile, the announcement for the swearing-in had been taken down from the city of Canton’s official Facebook page.

A swearing-in ceremony slated for Tuesday has been canceled, according to Ward 2 Alderman-elect Renee Truss. (Special to WLBT)

The news comes days after the Canton Municipal Election Commission refused to certify the 2021 general election results, and as three aldermen challenge their election losses in Madison County Circuit Court.

Truss is among those being challenged. She defeated incumbent Fred Esco by a slim margin.

Another legal challenge is expected to be filed Monday by Chip Matthews, the Republican candidate for mayor.

Matthews, who lost the general election to Democratic incumbent Dr. William Truly, will be asking the court to declare him the winner in the race, saying that a Democratic ballot was never approved for the general election.

“There was no certification of the Democratic primary and the only group that can put someone on the ballot for the general election is the recognized Democratic (municipal executive committee),” he said.

The city’s Democratic primary results were certified by a temporary Democratic Municipal Executive Committee formed by Natwassie Truly, the mayor’s wife.

DMEC members are elected every four years and are responsible for qualifying candidates seeking the party’s nomination, overseeing the primaries, and certifying results.

Five people were elected to the committee in 2017, including John Scanlan, Marion Freeman, and Natwassie Truly.

Ed Blackmon, an attorney for the mayor’s wife, said that the other committee had never met and her client formed a temporary group to ensure party primaries would go on.

“Wassie attempted to contact Scanlan to have a meeting in preparation for the upcoming primary. He refused to take any calls or respond to her. Believing that nobody was going to do anything to prepare for the election, she consulted with (Democratic) party leadership on how she could proceed, with her believing at the time she would be the only one participating,” Blackmon said.

John Scanlan and Marion Freeman, though, said they were preparing for the election and that Truly would not participate. They argue the second committee was formed to ensure Mayor William Truly remained in office.

The elected committee, chaired by Scanlan, disqualified the mayor and his wife from seeking office on residency concerns. William Truly was seeking another term as mayor, while Natwassie Truly was seeking another term on the DMEC.

A special appointed judge later ruled that all of the candidates who had been disqualified by the Scanlon committee would be placed on the ballot.

Truly is at the center of a controversy surrounding the city of Canton's Democratic Municipal Executive Committee. (WLBT)

The general election was June 8, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office. Certified election results were supposed to be delivered to the secretary by June 18.

In a June 19 letter to the Mississippi Secretary of State, the city’s election commission said it would not certify the general election results because the court had ruled that the temporary DMEC formed by Truly was invalid.

“The Truly Group’s numerous statutory violation and election irregularities to disrupt the primary election process (were) invalid from the beginning and all its subsequent actions are invalid and without effect,” the letter reads.

The letter was signed by commissioners Felicia Horton and Lawrence Matlock. Commissioner Shenna Johnson did not sign.

Kendra James, a spokeswoman for Secretary Michael Watson, declined to comment, saying the Canton case was under litigation.

Mayor William Truly also could not be reached for comment.

