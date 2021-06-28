Baby Faces
Canton Hispanic Task Force holds second public meeting, addressing residents’ concerns

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Hispanic Task Force held its second public meeting Sunday, following recent violence against Canton’s Hispanic community.

Safety is one of the community’s top concerns after a triple homicide in December and a murder just last month. Other concerns include bullying in the school district, healthcare access, and hiring bilingual staff members within the police department and the city. The task force’s chair, Angela Carson, said they’d made progress in almost all those areas.

“In terms of the police department, they have open positions for officers who are bilingual and are looking to hire that,” Carson said. “We’ve made a recommendation to the city to hire a person bilingual as well.”

She also said the school district has hired a parent liaison and is looking into ways to reduce language barriers.

Carson said the task force meetings are crucial in bringing about change.

“For too long, we have talked to ourselves, meaning the black community talks to the black community, white to the white, Hispanic to Hispanic,” she said. “We’ve got to start to cross these lines, and with us opening up and being available to have these conversations is making the difference.”

Luis Espinoza with the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance said he’s already noticed progress since the task force began meeting weekly in February.

“The police, the city of Canton, and the Madison Sheriff started to take care of some difficulties,” Espinoza said. “They are going more often to the conflict areas.”

Espinoza said Canton’s Hispanic community is still on edge after the recent killings, and while the meetings are a step in the right direction, there’s still plenty more to be done.

“We have to focus on this city and see how we can work together because it’s going to be the best for everybody — not only the Latino communities because safety is for everybody,” Espinoza said.

Carson also said there’s still much work left to do and that it will take a number of entities working together to address that.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

