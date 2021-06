PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a possible homicide.

Coroner Bryant “Wally” Jones says a man was found dead in a burned car in Summit on Monday.

Jones says the body was also burned. The victim is presumed to be an African-American man.

WLBT crews are working to learn more about this investigation.

