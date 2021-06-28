12-year-old hit by car at McDonald’s

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a car in Vicksburg.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 outside at McDonald’s on Iowa Boulevard, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

The child was responsive and alert.

The child was treated at the scene by emergency crews, and the car that hit him did stop.

Vicksburg police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.