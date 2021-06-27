TV Road well repairs to resume Monday, June 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson Department of Public Works will resume repair work to install a new permanent pump and other parts of the TV Road Well beginning early Monday morning, June 28.

The precautionary boil water notice that was issued in relation to recent disruptions at the Siwell Road and TV Road wells on the Jackson Maddox Well Water System was lifted on Thursday, June 24.

This impacts residents in the following areas:

[2200-2299] TV Road; 39209

[100-2699] Maddox Road; 39209

[2200-4599] Raymond Road; 39212

[5700-6399] MS-18; 39212

[3700-7399] S. Siwell Road; 39212

[5800-6699] Terry Road; 39272

[9700-12799] Springridge Road; 39170

[1000-3299] Gary Road; 39272

Any residents experiencing disruptions in their water service should notify 311 or 610-960-1111.

