MSU advances to College World Series finals, defeats Texas 4-3

Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner, center, reacts after scoring the walk-off run against...
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner, center, reacts after scoring the walk-off run against Texas in the ninth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Saturday, June 26, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - Mississippi State is advancing to the College World Series finals for the first time since 2013.

The Bulldogs defeated Texas 4-3 in an intense matchup that had fans on the edge of their seats for the entirety of the game.

Going into the ninth inning, State was tied with the Longhorns 3-3. The stakes could not have been any higher as this was win or go home for both teams.

State’s Tanner Leggett stepped up to bat with enormous pressure. Brayland Skinner was already on base, which meant that Leggett just needed to do enough to allow his teammate to score.

But we know the age-old expression — pressure makes diamonds.

Leggett hit a single to center, and fans erupted as Skinner made it around to home plate.

The team will now face Vanderbilt in a best of three series starting Monday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

