Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Leggett’s RBI hit in 9th sends Mississippi St. to CWS finals

Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar (24) throws plays Texas in the first inning...
Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar (24) throws plays Texas in the first inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Saturday, June 26, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tanner Leggett’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored the tiebreaking run, and Mississippi State advanced to the College World Series finals with a 4-3 victory over Texas.

The Bulldogs reached the finals for the first time since 2013 and will play Vanderbilt in a best-of-three series starting Monday night.

Vanderbilt got its spot in the finals when the NCAA removed North Carolina State from the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.

Leggett entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
MBI assisting investigation into married couple’s murder/suicide in Attala County
Elam (left) and Dillard were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery in...
‘He was on the right path until this’: Mother of alleged Clinton carjacker speaks out
Police are searching for these men who they say stole a number of catalytic converters in the...
Jackson Police searching for suspects in catalytic converter thefts, vehicle burglary
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle

Latest News

As a part of a multi-tiered partnership between Xperience and the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis...
AHF to host community block party to address rising HIV epidemic
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
The City of Jackson Department of Public Works will resume repair work to install a new...
TV Road well repairs to resume Monday, June 28
Seasonal today with showers possible.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast