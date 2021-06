JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teens were shot on Houston Ave. Saturday, according to the Jackson Police Department.

JPD says the 16 and 18-year-olds claim they were walking down the street when someone began firing shots at them.

According to police, the teens are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

