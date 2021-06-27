Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jackson hosts National Square Dance Convention’s 70th anniversary

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The world’s largest square dance event celebrated its 70th anniversary in Jackson this week.

Guests with the National Square Dance Convention danced all over town Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., stopping at places like the Farmer’s Market, Highland Village, Fondren District, and the Jackson Zoo.

Jackson welcomed nearly 2,000 people from 46 different states between Wednesday, June 23, and Saturday, June 26.

President and CEO of Visit Jackson Rickey Thigpen said his team worked on the event for the last four years and estimated that it generated $2,000,000 for the city’s economy.

“Our sales department has really worked long and hard,” Thigpen said. “Our services division has really put in some extra benefits that have encouraged the group to choose Jackson, and we’re really excited to have them here.”

Despite a turnout of nearly 2,000 guests, the convention’s general chairperson, Glinda Torvik, said she hoped for twice that.

“This year, because of COVID, we did not get to have the people from Australia, Germany, Sweden, and Canada that were coming,” Torvik said. “They couldn’t come.”

Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic, but dancers, both young and old, say they couldn’t wait to get back out on the dance floor.

“This year has been tough, but we’re glad it’s over with, and we’re going to get back out there,” square dance participant Jim Duncan said.

“It feels really good to be able to see everybody and not have to wear a mask and be able to see all the pretty smiles when people are having fun dancing,” square dance participant Jordan Backstrom said.

Torvik said that sense of togetherness is what keeps people coming back year after year.

“You literally make friends all over the world,” she said. “You just get to come have a reunion every year.”

The annual event jumps from city to city based on a bid process that’s awarded four years in advance.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle
MBI assisting investigation into married couple’s murder/suicide in Attala County
Elam (left) and Dillard were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery in...
‘He was on the right path until this’: Mother of alleged Clinton carjacker speaks out

Latest News

Amazon to build solar farm in Scott County, one of 14 new projects worldwide
Amazon to build solar farm in Scott County
Generic money
Ohio’s ‘golden tickets:’ Everything we know about the $1 million vaccine sweepstakes
National Equal Pay Day supporters and critics speak out on wages
National Equal Pay Day supporters and critics speak out on wages
City fire marshals assessed permit fees at a recent gun show at the Wahabi Shriners Temple.
Gun show vendors receive surprise fee from city of Jackson