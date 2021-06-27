Ingalls Shipbuilding to partner with Jobs for Jacksonians recruitment event
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ingalls Shipbuilding, a shipyard located in Pascagoula, Miss., is partnering with the Jobs of Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, June 30.
The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Hinds Community College – Jackson Campus ATC Auditorium located at 3925 Sunset Drive.
Recruiters are hiring for candidates with the following skillsets:
- Electrical
- Pipefitter
- Pipe welder
- Ship fitter
- Welder
Officials encourage applicants to register for the event here.
Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.
