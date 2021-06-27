Baby Faces
Ingalls Shipbuilding to partner with Jobs for Jacksonians recruitment event

Ingalls Shipbuilding, a shipyard located in Pascagoula, Miss., is partnering with the Jobs of...
Ingalls Shipbuilding, a shipyard located in Pascagoula, Miss., is partnering with the Jobs of Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, June 30.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ingalls Shipbuilding, a shipyard located in Pascagoula, Miss., is partnering with the Jobs of Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, June 30.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Hinds Community College – Jackson Campus ATC Auditorium located at 3925 Sunset Drive.

Recruiters are hiring for candidates with the following skillsets:

  • Electrical
  • Pipefitter
  • Pipe welder
  • Ship fitter
  • Welder

Officials encourage applicants to register for the event here.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

