Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2021 has been crowned in Vicksburg.

A former Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen, Holly Brand, will represent Mississippi at the Miss America Competition in December.

Holly Brand was Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen in 2017. She came to Vicksburg as Miss Golden Triangle, but won a double preliminary. Wednesday night in Talent and Thursday in Evening Wear.

“I’ve dreamed of being Miss Mississippi ever since I was a girl,” said Brand.

“I grew up watching Miss America and always coming to Miss Mississippi and wanting to be her, so it’s definitely a dream of mine and being able to serve as Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen in 2017 really gave me an inside look at what the job would look like.”

Brand is from Meridian and a graduate of the University of Alabama.

“I’m a recent summa cum laude graduate of the University of Alabama. Roll Tide. I was awarded a full tuition scholarship to Alabama by the Miss America Outstanding Teen Organization.”

“I’ll be pursuing a Master of Arts at Bama next fall now. I was one of our worship interns at my church in Tuscaloosa Calvary, and co-own a boutique called Branding You in my hometown.”

Brand competed in Miss Mississippi in 2019. She will represent this state at Miss America and preparations will begin almost immediately for the national competition.

Brand said, “I honestly have no clue but I do know I do have to sign the contract tomorrow so that’s my first order of business to sign, seal and deliver.”

First runner up for 2021 Vivian O’Neal, Miss University of Southern Mississippi. 2nd runner up, Miss Jones County, Caidyn Crowder, 3rd Runner Up, Macy Mitchell, Miss Pine Belt and 4th runner up Miss Pearl of the South, Rachel Shumaker.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
MBI assisting investigation into married couple’s murder/suicide in Attala County
Elam (left) and Dillard were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery in...
‘He was on the right path until this’: Mother of alleged Clinton carjacker speaks out
Police are searching for these men who they say stole a number of catalytic converters in the...
Jackson Police searching for suspects in catalytic converter thefts, vehicle burglary
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle

Latest News

The City of Jackson Department of Public Works will resume repair work to install a new...
TV Road well repairs to resume Monday, June 28
Seasonal today with showers possible.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Department of Child Protection Services social workers release 185 balloons outside the Hinds...
Hinds Youth Court celebrates 185 children reunited with families
Ingalls Shipbuilding, a shipyard located in Pascagoula, Miss., is partnering with the Jobs of...
Ingalls Shipbuilding to partner with Jobs for Jacksonians recruitment event