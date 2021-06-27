Hinds Youth Court celebrates 185 children reunited with families

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One hundred and eighty-five colorful balloons were released Friday morning, June 25, at the Hinds County Youth Court.

Each balloon represented a child who has been reunited with family during the past year.

June is National Reunification Month.

“In Hinds County, we have been dedicated to the safe reunification of children and parents, and engaging with family early and often,” Hinds County Youth Court Judge Carlyn Hicks said as cloud of balloons floated skyward.

A year ago, Hinds County led the state in the number of children living in foster care after having been removed from parents’ custody due to allegations of abuse or neglect.

Hicks said that 396 children were in foster care when she was appointed Youth Court Judge in July 2020.

During the past year, 241 Hinds County children have exited the foster care system, and of those, 185 went back to their family – either parents or other family members

The official count June 1 was 277 Hinds County children in foster care, and some of them have since gone home, Hicks said.

Judge Hicks views foster care as “an immediate emergency intervention” if there is concern for the child’s safety.

If children can’t be safely returned to their parents, Child Protection Services social workers look first to other relatives who can take care of a child.

After a child is removed from a home, CPS social workers and the Youth Court establish a plan for the family. The Youth Court sets requirements which parents must meet to regain custody of their children.

Judge Hicks presented Reunification Hero awards to the Hinds County CPS Office and to five individual social workers.

Those honored for their work included area social work supervisors Tameka Hart, Patricia Smith, Ramona Goodson and Priscilla Bates Brown, and Western District field operations director Viedale Washington.

Judge Hicks noted that Hart helped 50 children exit the foster care system and return to their families during the past year.

Judge Hicks also honored Resident Jurist John Hudson of Natchez with a Reunification Hero award.

Judge Hudson was appointed by the Supreme Court on July 24, 2020, to preside as a special Youth Court judge in Hinds County to assist Judge Hicks.

“It’s been a real joy to have a front row seat to the change in Hinds County,” said Hudson.

“It’s wonderful to see their faces light up at the table when you tell them, ‘Your child is going home today.’”

CPS workers chose six families to be honored for their progress. Each family received a certificate of appreciation for their efforts toward reunification.

After the awards presentation, the Youth Court served sandwiches and desserts and hosted a paint party for the families.

