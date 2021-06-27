Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: seasonal & summer conditions expected today & into new work week

More unsettled conditions could arrive by late-week!
Feeling hot & toasty today with PM showers possible
Feeling hot & toasty today with PM showers possible
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re going to feel the heat and humidity again today! Temperatures will quickly rise to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s this afternoon under a mix of sunshine and clouds. It will likely feel even warmer with the humidity factored in. With the intense heating of the day and moisture that continues to flow in, afternoon and evening pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible. Not everyone will see the rain today, but some of us will likely have to dodge a few downpours at times. Most of the activity should wind down and fizzle out as we head off to bed later tonight. Expect overnight lows to drop to the lower 70′s under partly cloudy skies.

The summer pattern that has been around over the past several days is expected carry into the new work week. Highs over the next couple of days should be fairly seasonal in the lower 90′s with heat index values close to 100 degrees. PM isolated to scattered downpours will also be possible as well.

Looking ahead to the end of the work week, conditions will likely turn more unsettled with chances for rain increasing (~50). A front is expected to gradually inch closer to the region from the northwest leading to better chances for scattered rain and storms each day. With rain chances increasing, high temperatures could potentially go down a bit to the 80′s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

