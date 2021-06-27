First Alert Forecast: more heat, humidity, and PM showers and storms likely into new work week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re feeling the summer heat and humidity today. With the intense heating of the day and moisture flowing in off the Gulf, areas of scattered showers and thunderstorms are impacting portions of the area this evening. Heavy downpours and occasional lightning are possible with some storms. After sunset, most of the activity on the radar should die down and fizzle out. We should see mainly dry and quiet conditions overnight, but a lingering shower cannot be ruled out. Expect temperatures to fall to the lower and mid 70′s under partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow will almost be a repeat of today. High temperatures will rise to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s with heat indices near 100. Scattered showers and storms will also be possible at times during the afternoon and evening hours before coming to an end as we head off to bed.
Up until mid to late week, we will continue to see PM showers with the heat and humidity, but more unsettled conditions could return as we head towards the 4th of July Weekend. A cold front will gradually inch closer to the region while potentially stalling out which will lead to even greater chances for rain and storms. With higher rain chances, temperatures could be a bit cooler than recently into next weekend with highs possibly in the mid to upper 80′s.
