Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: more heat, humidity, and PM showers and storms likely into new work week

Heat, humidity, and showers likely tomorrow
Heat, humidity, and showers likely tomorrow(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re feeling the summer heat and humidity today. With the intense heating of the day and moisture flowing in off the Gulf, areas of scattered showers and thunderstorms are impacting portions of the area this evening. Heavy downpours and occasional lightning are possible with some storms. After sunset, most of the activity on the radar should die down and fizzle out. We should see mainly dry and quiet conditions overnight, but a lingering shower cannot be ruled out. Expect temperatures to fall to the lower and mid 70′s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will almost be a repeat of today. High temperatures will rise to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s with heat indices near 100. Scattered showers and storms will also be possible at times during the afternoon and evening hours before coming to an end as we head off to bed.

Up until mid to late week, we will continue to see PM showers with the heat and humidity, but more unsettled conditions could return as we head towards the 4th of July Weekend. A cold front will gradually inch closer to the region while potentially stalling out which will lead to even greater chances for rain and storms. With higher rain chances, temperatures could be a bit cooler than recently into next weekend with highs possibly in the mid to upper 80′s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
Elam (left) and Dillard were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery in...
‘He was on the right path until this’: Mother of alleged Clinton carjacker speaks out
MBI assisting investigation into married couple’s murder/suicide in Attala County
Police are searching for these men who they say stole a number of catalytic converters in the...
Jackson Police searching for suspects in catalytic converter thefts, vehicle burglary
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle

Latest News

Feeling hot & toasty today with PM showers possible
First Alert Forecast: seasonal & summer conditions expected today & into new work week
Seasonal today with showers possible.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Tracking 2 tropical disturbances this evening
First Alert Forecast: mild, muggy, and mainly dry into the overnight hours
Hot and humid today with showers possible
First Alert Forecast: steamy & hot today with few PM showers possible