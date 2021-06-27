Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large

First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say an FBI special agent was shot and wounded in Jackson while conducting an operation.

Jackson Police Spokesman Sam Brown says the agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office was shot around 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to FBI spokesman Brett Carr, the agent was assisting Jackson police during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso St. when the suspect, Demario Cotton, opened fire.

Carr says Cotton was driving a dark in color Yukon when he fled the scene.

The agent has been released from a hospital.

This is a developing story. WLBT will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
Elam (left) and Dillard were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery in...
‘He was on the right path until this’: Mother of alleged Clinton carjacker speaks out
MBI assisting investigation into married couple’s murder/suicide in Attala County
Police are searching for these men who they say stole a number of catalytic converters in the...
Jackson Police searching for suspects in catalytic converter thefts, vehicle burglary
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle

Latest News

FILE - On June 29, 1964, the FBI began distributing these pictures of civil rights workers,...
Case files on 1964 civil rights worker killings made public
Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar (24) throws plays Texas in the first inning...
Leggett’s RBI hit in 9th sends Mississippi St. to CWS finals
As a part of a multi-tiered partnership between Xperience and the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis...
AHF to host community block party to address rising HIV epidemic
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021