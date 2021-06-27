Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Case files on 1964 civil rights worker killings made public

FILE - On June 29, 1964, the FBI began distributing these pictures of civil rights workers,...
FILE - On June 29, 1964, the FBI began distributing these pictures of civil rights workers, from left, Michael Schwerner, 24, of New York, James Cheney, 21, from Mississippi, and Andrew Goodman, 20, of New York, who disappeared near Philadelphia, Miss., June 21, 1964.(Anonymous | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Case files, photographs and other records documenting the investigation into the infamous slayings of three civil rights workers in Mississippi are now open to the public for the first time.

The 1964 killings of civil rights activists James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner in Neshoba County sparked national outrage and helped spur passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The previously sealed materials date from 1964 to 2007. They were transferred to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History from the Mississippi attorney general’s office in 2019.

They are now available for public viewing at William F. Winter Archives and History Building in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
Elam (left) and Dillard were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery in...
‘He was on the right path until this’: Mother of alleged Clinton carjacker speaks out
MBI assisting investigation into married couple’s murder/suicide in Attala County
Police are searching for these men who they say stole a number of catalytic converters in the...
Jackson Police searching for suspects in catalytic converter thefts, vehicle burglary
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle

Latest News

First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Mississippi State starting pitcher Will Bednar (24) throws plays Texas in the first inning...
Leggett’s RBI hit in 9th sends Mississippi St. to CWS finals
As a part of a multi-tiered partnership between Xperience and the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis...
AHF to host community block party to address rising HIV epidemic
Holly Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021