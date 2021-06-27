AHF to host community block party to address rising HIV epidemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has joined forces with Jackson based Xperience Jxn Entertainment Group to use hip-hop to reduce stigma around HIV among Black Americans.

As a part of a multi-tiered partnership between Xperience and the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coaliton powered by AHF, the organizations will host a community-wide block party event on Sunday, June 27.

This event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Pittman Park, in recognition of National HIV Testing Day.

The one-day event will feature games, music, and free food.

AHF’s mobile testing unit will be on-site, providing opportunities for individuals across Jackson to have access to free, rapid, confidential HIV testing.

The first attendees to get tested will receive a voucher to get a free ticket to the up-coming August 28th hip-hop reunion concert featuring legendary hip-hop artists, 8 Ball & MJG, Run B, Scarface, Mystikal, Ying Yang Twins and Queen Boyz

“Our experience across the globe has shown us that utilizing the arts and entertainment as a means of reducing stigma around HIV, and creating more access to testing, has been very successful, stated Imara Canady, chair of the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition powered by AHF.

“HIV is continuing to rage out of control throughout Jackson, especially impacting black Americans, so we are pleased to partner with Yolanda to meet our community where they are at, educate them around HIV, get them tested, and offer a fun event, to thank them for taking the right step in taking control of their health and getting tested.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.