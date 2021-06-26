Baby Faces
Woman finds $21K in Iowa Park Subway, turns it in

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - An Iowa Park woman found over $21,000 in a Subway bathroom.

For Teresa Acosta, it was just another visit to the restaurant to see her daughter at work. She said she found that wad of money tucked inside the railing by the toilet.

She immediately called the Iowa Park Police Department to turn in it in and get ahold of the owner, who was on his way back to the restaurant to pick up the cash he had lost. He also gave a special thank you to that woman.

“I wasn’t expecting a reward but I’m very appreciative,” said Acosta. “I was raised to be honest and do the right thing, and I think I did the right thing by turning the money in and I can pay my bills with this extra money that he gave me.”

That reward was $500. When Iowa Park police officers asked the man why he had so much money on him at one time, he told them he was passing through on his way to buy a new car.

After showing proof that the money was actually his, he got to keep it.

