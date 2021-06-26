Wicker supports direct appropriations of federal money for Jackson’s embattled water system, other cities in infrastructure bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Republican member of Mississippi’s Congressional delegation said he supports direct appropriations of federal money for Jackson’s water system needs and other major cities if President Joe Biden’s major infrastructure bill passes in Washington.

The tentative framework, with bipartisan support at this point, would allocate more than half a trillion dollars in new spending on infrastructure, with $55 billion of that allocated for water systems across the nation.

“There’s no question about it. If an infrastructure bill passes, it will include provisions that will address the water needs of Jackson and other metropolitan areas,” Wicker said in Biloxi during a visit to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Wicker’s answer came after he was asked specifically about Jackson’s water system issues and gave a more generic answer, citing Jackson’s needs along with other parts of the country.

“There’s no question that the infrastructure bill should include things like the water needs in our Capital City, and other cities around the country that have critical needs,” Wicker said.

That familiar refrain has also been used by Mississippi lawmakers and even Gov. Tate Reeves: Jackson has needs, but so do other places.

“We had 78 different water systems throughout the state that were having and experiencing challenges. This is not an issue that is unique to the Capital City,” Reeves said during a March 2 press conference to a reporter asking about the water system’s collapse from a February winter storm.

Jackson Public Works Director Charles Williams said he’s optimistic a deal will be reached, but what’s concerning to him is how the money will be funneled to them.

If money is given to the state - not the city directly - lawmakers would be the ones deciding where it goes, meaning Jackson could get shortchanged.

Mississippi got $1.8 billion in federal COVID relief funds back in March, and lawmakers appropriated $3 million of that to the Capital City for water repairs despite a $47 million request from the city.

City leaders have said total water and sewer system repairs could cost upwards of a billion dollars.

“I believe that we have pleaded our case, as much as we can plead it. Clear. It’s really outside of our hands. Now, it’s up to Congressional leadership. It’s on their shoulders to say whether or not they’re going to move forward, or do nothing,” Williams said.

The city’s water treatment plants and distribution system will be addressed first with whatever money they get, Williams added.

“You are consistently trying to put a large band aid on a problem that really is larger than what you can fix. It’s not enough duct tape to fix, you know, all the issues in Jackson without having capital funds available to make improvements,” Williams said.

Wicker said he believes his colleagues are very close to reaching a deal as long as his fellow Republicans feel their needs are addressed.

“I’m glad to see that the proposal sticks with traditional infrastructure, and water is one. Roads and bridges and other ports, airports, things of that nature,” Wicker said. “So, I’m optimistic that if we stick to this basic infrastructure, and we stick to the promise that’s been made, that this will not involve a tax increase, but merely shifting money from already appropriated COVID money that is not being used to infrastructure, I think we are very close to having a deal.”

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s office released a statement late Friday in response to questions from WLBT about how the bill could help the Magnolia State.

“Senator Hyde-Smith is interested in reviewing the details as they are worked into the infrastructure framework agreement and determining how the package might meet the significant needs in Mississippi,” said communications director Chris Gallegos in an emailed statement. “At the same time, she will continue to work through the appropriations process to secure funding that can help our communities improve their infrastructure and services.”

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson told WLBT he looks forward to working with the Biden administration and working with “all communities that will benefit” from the bill.

