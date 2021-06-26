Vicksburg residents celebrate Juneteenth with community

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people gathered in Vicksburg to celebrate and be a part of the Juneteenth Heritage Festival.

In 1863 under the Emancipation Proclamation, all slaves became free.

However, not everyone got that message.

June 19, 1865, is when African-Americans who were still being used as slaves in Texas were finally made aware of their freedom.

Earlier this month, lawmakers in the Nation’s Capital voted to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.