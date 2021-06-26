Baby Faces
Precautionary Boil Water Notice lifted on Siwell Road and TV Road well repairs

(WLOX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Precautionary Boil Water Notice that was issued at the Siwell Road and TV Road wells has been lifted. This impacts residents in the following areas:

  • [2200-2299] TV Road; 39209
  • [100-2699] Maddox Road; 39209
  • [2200-4599] Raymond Road; 39212
  • [5700-6399] MS-18; 39212
  • [3700-7399] S. Siwell Road; 39212
  • [5800-6699] Terry Road; 39272
  • [9700-12799] Springridge Road; 39170
  • [1000-3299] Gary Road; 39272

The City of Jackson’s Department of Public Works anticipates that it will resume repair work on the TV Road well beginning Monday, June 28.

For now, the TV Road well is operating with a temporary pump. The Siwell Road well has been fully repaired and is back online. 

Any residents experiencing disruptions in their water service should notify 311. For more information about the lifted boil water notice, please call 601-960-2723 during business hours, or 601-960-1777 / 601-960-1875 after 4 p.m.

