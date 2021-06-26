Baby Faces
Mississippi Comic Con returns to Jackson

Comic Con is open from 10 to 6 on Saturday, June 26, and from 10 to 5 on Sunday, June 27 at the Mississippi Trade Mart.(Mississippi Comic Con)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Comic Con is back in Jackson.

The event is open from 10 to 6 on Saturday, June 26, and from 10 to 5 on Sunday, June 27 at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

Kids 10 and under get in free.

Tickets will be available for sale in person at the event on the day of the show.

Tickets are $30 per day and $50 for weekend admission.

A number of tents will be set up for people hoping to leave with a souvenir.

Some of the special guests include Star Wars’ Billy Dee Williams, WWE hall of famers Sting and J-B-L, along with Jim Cummings, who is the voice of many characters such as Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Darkwing Duck.

A detailed schedule and more information can be found here.

