Miss Mississippi preliminary winners announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The final night of preliminary competition kept the Miss Mississippi audience on the edge of their seats.

Miss Jones County, Caidyn Crowder was the winner as she captivated the crowd and judges.

She joins Miss Golden Triangle, Holly Brand as a double preliminary winner.

Crowder competed in Talent Group C Friday and took top honors Wednesday in Red Carpet Evening Wear. She says the song she performed, Rise Up, has a special meaning.

“We got so caught up in everyday life, and we didn’t appreciate the small things until we rose to the occasion and realized that what we need to appreciate the little bitty things in life,” said Crowder. “That’s what I wanted to depict tonight, and I’m so thankful that I got to share that with the state of Mississippi.”

This is her first year to compete at Miss Mississippi, and she says she is thankful for the opportunity.

“It’s really just a blessing — you know that’s all I can say.”

Miss Pinebelt Macy Mitchell also had a great night as she won in Red Carpet Evening Wear. Mitchell also won in this phase of competition in 2019 when she was the second runner up to Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer.

“It is two times in a row, but it’s one of those things that it never gets old hearing your name and your title called,” said Mitchell. “You know it’s just so special to know that there’s five people — those judges on that panel— who see you and who appreciate you, so it’s amazing.”

Saturday night, we will find out who makes the Top 10 and which candidate gets the most votes for the Viewers’s Choice. The Miss Mississippi competition begins at 8 p.m. at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

