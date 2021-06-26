Longhorns beat Mississippi St. 8-5 on Melendez’s HR in 9th

Baby Faces
Mississippi State's Kamren James (6) scores in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game against Texas in the College World Series Thursday, June 24, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ivan Melendez hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the ninth inning and Texas forced a second bracket final against Mississippi State with an 8-5 College World Series victory in a game that ended early Saturday.

The No. 2 national seed Longhorns won their third straight elimination game and will go to the best-of-three finals next week if they can beat the Bulldogs again Saturday night.

Already in the finals is Vanderbilt. The Commodores automatically advanced when the NCAA announced early Saturday that North Carolina State was out of the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols.

