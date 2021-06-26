JPS to host Pre-K registration fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special Pre-K registration day will be held from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the JPS School Board Meeting Room located at 621 S. State Street.

Enrollment staff will be available to assist with registration.

No appointments are necessary.

To complete registration, the following is needed:

A completed Pre-K Registration Application

Your Driver’s License or other Government-Issued Photo ID

Your Scholar’s Long Form Birth Certificate

Your Scholar’s Updated 121 Form for Immunization

Two Proofs of Residency

Notarized Affidavit of Shared Residency or Non-Parental Affidavit (if applicable)

For more information, visit the Pre-K page.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.