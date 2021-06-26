Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

JPS to host Pre-K registration fair

A special Pre-K registration day will be held from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at the...
A special Pre-K registration day will be held from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at the JPS School Board Meeting Room located at 621 S. State Street.(Jackson Public Schools)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special Pre-K registration day will be held from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the JPS School Board Meeting Room located at 621 S. State Street.

Enrollment staff will be available to assist with registration.

No appointments are necessary.

To complete registration, the following is needed:

  • A completed Pre-K Registration Application
  • Your Driver’s License or other Government-Issued Photo ID
  • Your Scholar’s Long Form Birth Certificate
  • Your Scholar’s Updated 121 Form for Immunization
  • Two Proofs of Residency
  • Notarized Affidavit of Shared Residency or Non-Parental Affidavit (if applicable)

For more information, visit the Pre-K page.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
Family members received devastating news for the Bay St. Louis Entergy lineman who suffered an...
Family receives devastating news for Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle
JPD: Man arrested, charged with murder after fleeing crime scene on motorcycle
MBI assisting investigation into married couple’s murder/suicide in Attala County
Elam (left) and Dillard were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery in...
‘He was on the right path until this’: Mother of alleged Clinton carjacker speaks out

Latest News

Comic Con is open from 10 to 6 on Saturday, June 26, and from 10 to 5 on Sunday, June 27 at the...
Mississippi Comic Con returns to Jackson
Few downpours possible this afternoon.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast
Precautionary Boil Water Notice lifted on Siwell Road and TV Road well repairs
Wicker supports direct appropriations of federal money for Jackson’s embattled water system,...
Wicker supports direct appropriations of federal money for Jackson’s embattled water system, other cities in infrastructure bill