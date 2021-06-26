Baby Faces
GRAPHIC: New video of Capitol riot shows man heckling police

By CNN
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - Newly released video from the Department of Justice shows an alleged United States Capitol rioter heckling police with a bullhorn and appearing the spray a substance at them.

The Department of Justice released 12 clips from body cameras and other sources on Friday.

The clips appear to show Sean McHugh of Auburn, California, at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He is charged with eight federal crimes, but has not been indicted or entered a plea.

On Friday, a judge decided McHugh is too dangerous to await trial outside of jail.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

