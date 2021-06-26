First Alert Forecast: steamy & hot today with few PM showers possible

Baby Faces
Hot and humid today with showers possible
Hot and humid today with showers possible(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a mild and humid start the day with temperatures sitting in the middle 70′s across most of the area. Very summer-like conditions are expected today here in central MS where it will be hot and muggy with the chance for a few PM downpours. Highs this afternoon with climb to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s with heat indices around 100. Afternoon and early evening isolated to scattered showers and storms are also possible, but not everyone will see the rain. Most of the activity on the radar, if any, should fizzle out after sunset.

Sunday looks to be a repeat with the summer heat and humidity carries through the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will likely top out near 90 with summer pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

We’ll continue to feel the summer heat and humidity into the new work week as fairly seasonal conditions continue. Rain chances, however, are a bit more impressive by mid-to late week (~40% to 50%) as a front off to the north and west moves closer to the region.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

