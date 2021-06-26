First Alert Forecast: mild, muggy, and mainly dry into the overnight hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Areas of spotty downpours continue to impact portions of the area this evening, but the rain out there today is low impact. Most of the activity should come to an end after sunset. For those that aren’t seeing any rain sure are feeling the heat and humidity. It will feel more comfortable out later on when the sun goes down and temperatures cool off a tad. Although a lingering shower can’t be ruled out tonight, we should see mainly dry conditions into the overnight hours as temperatures drop to the upper 60′s and lower 70′s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will almost be a repeat of today. High temperatures are forecast to climb to the upper 80′s and lower 90′s under a mix of sun and clouds. It will likely feel a bit warmer with the humidity factored in. Afternoon and evening spotty showers and thunderstorms will also be possible tomorrow as well. So, there’s no need to cancel any outdoor plans tomorrow, but you might want to have a way to temporarily alter them in case you have to dodge a downpour.

This summer pattern is expected to carry into the new work week where highs will be near 90 degrees with PM hit and miss downpours possible. By mid to late-week, models suggest that we could turn more unsettled as a front starts to inch closer to the region from the northwest. This will likely lead to even better chances for showers and storms.

