Under new guidance from Biden, Jackson leaders can use COVID relief funds to strengthen police department

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tens of millions of dollars can now be used to help bolster the Capital City’s police department, an adjustment to the COVID relief fund formula made by President Joe Biden Wednesday for cities across the U.S. that are dealing with escalating violent crime.

The money sent to Jackson - $42.1 million - can be used to hire more officers and fund mental health measures and alternative community policing efforts.

City Council President Aaron Banks said to his knowledge, none of that money has been allocated for anything yet, but stressed that the city could not use it only for police-related expenses.

The federal government’s funding formula allows for COVID relief funds to be used for some infrastructure needs, like water and sewer issues, as well as broadband expansion.

With budget season about a month or so away, Banks believes this is the perfect time for the Capital City to use some of that money to get a handle on crime, too.

“People don’t move into areas and people don’t shop and spend money where they don’t feel safe,” Banks said. “We have to change that perception.”

One of the things on Banks’ wish list is the same thing JPD Chief James Davis mentioned months ago - a misdemeanor jail facility, which would keep JPD officers from having to catch and release criminals on misdemeanor offenses.

Two consent decrees handcuff the city’s ability to hold misdemeanor offenders: one prohibits Hinds County from housing misdemeanor inmates in the Raymond Detention Center and another involving the city’s municipal court only allows a 48-hour hold on individuals charged with certain crimes.

While the location of a misdemeanor jail facility has been debated recently - with Hinds County Supervisor David Archie suggesting a portion of the Metrocenter be used to house offenders - Banks thinks the old community improvement building on Silas Brown Street would work well, too.

“It already has cells. It already has a court room. Matter of fact, the City Council used to meet there,” Banks said. “And I think we have to seriously begin to appropriate the money now, to begin to make sure that we do that and get that fixed.”

Banks also said he wants salary increases for senior JPD officers that, on average, equate to a nearly $8,000 increase in annual pay.

Under Banks’ proposal, corporals (referred to as master police officers in city salary records) would get a bump from approximately $37,000 a year to $45,000, sergeants would go from approximately $44,000 annually to $52,000, and the starting salary for lieutenants would increase from $48,400 to $55,000.

Banks thinks raising that pay will help draw more officers to Jackson at a time when recruit classes have been barely churning out double-digits.

“I want to thank the new president for taking this swift action to address the crime epidemic. And if we don’t follow up and take swift action by the city of Jackson, then that will be a disgrace,” said Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote.

Still, Foote remains skeptical that those millions in relief dollars will actually help JPD, because once the council appropriates the money, it’s up to the mayor to carry it out.

“I’m disappointed in the very lackluster response to the things the City Council’s done over the last nine months to address the crime epidemic. I’m disappointed in that. And I’m hoping this initiative by the new president, President Biden, will motivate the mayor’s office to be proactive and take action,” Foote said.

3 On Your Side reached out to the mayor’s office to get his take on that boost in police funding.

City spokesperson Michelle Atoa said the mayor’s schedule was too busy to accommodate an interview and declined to provide WLBT a statement when asked.

3 On Your Side also left messages for JPD spokesperson Sam Brown to find out what the department would like to see happen with that kind of funding, specifically asking for interviews with Davis.

We also reached out to a senior member of JPD’s command staff to stress the importance of Brown - and by extension, the agency - responding to this news that many city officials regard as hugely positive for Jackson.

Neither Brown nor Davis responded to those requests for comment.

