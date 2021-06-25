President Biden names Pulse massacre site as national memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden has signed a bill that designates the site of the Pulse nightclub massacre as a national memorial.

The president signed the bill, H.R. 49, Friday, weeks after the bill was approved by the Senate.

The bill creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Orlando nightclub, where 49 people were killed and 53 were wounded by a gunman five years ago, according to the Associated Press.

The measure was approved by unanimous consent in the U.S. Senate on June 9 and was passed by a voice vote in the House on May 12, according to Congress.gov.

