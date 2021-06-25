Baby Faces
Police, Trump supporters sued over Texas highway incident

A caravan of Trump supporters followed and harassed a Joe Biden campaign bus driving through...
A caravan of Trump supporters followed and harassed a Joe Biden campaign bus driving through Central Texas in October.(Dr. Eric Cervini - Twitter screen grab)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Civil rights organizations and people who were part of a Biden campaign caravan last fall that was surrounded on a Texas highway by Trump supporters have filed two federal lawsuits, including allegations that local law enforcement failed to respond to efforts to intimidate them.

Videos shared on social media from Oct. 30 show a group of cars and pickup trucks adorned with large Trump flags riding alongside the campaign bus as it traveled from San Antonio to Austin.

The Trump supporters at times boxed in the bus.

Plaintiffs, including former Texas Senator Wendy Davis, say police in San Marcos “turned a blind eye.” The lawsuits were filed Thursday.

