Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on...
Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo. Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police. Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a man who intervened in a shooting that killed a police officer near Denver was shot and killed by a responding officer while holding the suspect’s AR-15.

Police say Johnny Hurley shot suspect Ronald Troyke on Monday after Troyke shot Officer Gordon Beesley twice.

Authorities have described Hurley as a hero who prevented further bloodshed.

After shooting Beesley with a shotgun, police say Troyke returned to his truck to get an AR-15 and was confronted by Hurley, who shot him.

When another officer arrived, police say Hurley was holding Troyke’s long gun and the officer shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear hit, killed on I-20 in Bolton Wednesday night, police say
Head-on collision in Vicksburg leaves multiple people injured
Multiple people thrown from vehicle in head-on collision in Vicksburg, officials say
Natchez man dies after collapsing during city council presentation
70-year-old man identified who collapsed during Natchez aldermen meeting
Pedestrian injured after car crashes into Tuxedo Junction in Flowood
Pedestrian, driver injured after car crashes into Tuxedo Junction in Flowood
Cousins wreck, then run after throwing contraband over fence of Yazoo Co. jail
Cousins wreck, then run after throwing contraband over fence of Yazoo Co. jail

Latest News

Canton mayor believes there is a ‘conspiracy’ surrounding irregularities in his election
Operation Shoestring hosts Summer Camp for Moms
Operation Shoestring hosts Summer Camp for Moms
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Canton mayor believes there is a ‘conspiracy’ surrounding irregularities in his election
Canton mayor believes there is a ‘conspiracy’ surrounding alleged irregularities in his election