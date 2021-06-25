Baby Faces
Operation Shoestring hosts Summer Camp for Moms

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Summer camp isn’t just for kids. Thanks to Operation Shoestring, Moms are camping out too!

There’s no swimming or sports, but the focus is on her. The camp is designed to help moms heal emotionally after devoting so much time to others during the pandemic.

“This is honestly our safe place,” said Shalonda Hannah.

She is talking about the oasis, where Operation Shoestring held Summer Camp for Moms.

Airy tents and pillows welcomed her and other mothers for four evenings of focus on them and their well being. A place to unwind, relate and learn the tools needed to cope after a year of pandemic life.

“The only thing social I’ve done this whole pandemic was literally go to work, come home, go to work,” said Hannah. “So being able to come out and be around other women, different age groups, different home styles, different life styles, this is a piece of heaven for me.”

The 20 participants dropped their children at the door for fun activities. Then they learned about self care, understanding their emotions and better connecting with others. One of the activities, making bath scrubs washing away dead skin, had a purpose.

“What are you doing to get that dead weight off of you and once you get that dead weight off, what are you doing to renew you?” said the 32-year-old mother of one son.

Parent Initiative Coordinator Star Pool said the purpose is to relieve mothers of anxiety and stress.

“We did this in response to the fact that the parents specifically asked for their own space, especially because they’ve been in the house, you know, with their children for a long time and it’s an innovative program,” said Operation Shoestring Communications Director Alexandra Melnick. “It’s about their inner healing, their inner forgiveness, their resilience facing issues.”

“I know, like, just in this group alone I’m taking away some friendships,” added Hannah.

Operation Shoestring hopes to make the camp a fixture in their program.

