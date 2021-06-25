A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - Family, friends and neighbors are asking “why?” after, allegedly, seeing their local florist spit in the face of one of their loved ones.

People in Macon know Parker Florist to be a successful business, however, the owner, Robin King, has a growing controversy. Antonio Gilkey claimed King spat on him, while on the way out of a grocery store this Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Few people witnessed the incident, but a video surfaced and it made some people angry.

“After seeing that video I will never buy another flower or balloon from her business ever again,” said Macon resident, Shaquita Malone.

“For her to just do this in public in the public eye in front of everybody is unacceptable,” said another Macon resident, Ellen Hairston.

“Be proactive. Her mugshot needs to be released. If she was booked, there needs to be a public apology from her. We’ve supported her business in this community,” stated L.J. Brooks.

Store surveillance caught the alleged spitting incident on camera, and local law enforcement said Gilkey wanted King to cover her mouth while coughing. He later filed charges and King was arrested and charged with simple assault.

“The allegation that we have is a young lady was coughing in the store and the young man said something to her and, after that, it just transpired to getting assaulted by bodily fluid,” said Macon chief of police, Davine Beck.

Beck said the incident looks bad for the community.

“It’s very serious because you consider yourself one of the leaders of this community, and you do something of this magnitude and get unwanted attention and bad attention,” said Beck.

King is out of jail on a $1,500 bond and her court date is set for July 12, 2021.

