Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Miss Mississippi: 2nd night of preliminary competition underway in Vicksburg

By Maggie Wade
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Preliminary competition continues at Miss Mississippi 2021.

Wednesday night, victories for two candidates: Miss Golden Triangle, Holly Brand, and Miss Jones County, Caidyn Crowder.

Thirteen Miss Mississippi candidates competed in Talent Wednesday night. Another 13 in Red Carpet Evening Wear. The remaining candidates have on-stage interview. After the judges votes are counted, a win in Red Carpet Evening Wear for Miss Jones County, Caidyn Crowder.

Crowder said, “I’d also like to add that we’re brilliant young women. We’re also highly intelligent. Because going through that interview process you generally have to be mentally prepared and politically prepared for anything they may throw at you.”

Crowder explains why she wanted to participate in the Miss Mississippi program.

Crowder said, “In 1991, my mother was Miss Jones County and she tried again for several years but had cancer so I feel like it’s a moment for me to kind of come back and represent her and what all she’s taught me and all the things over the years.”

In the Talent preliminary, Miss Golden Triangle, Holly Brand, said she wanted to move the audience with a song written for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She also won the title of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen in 2017.

Brand said, “My platform is about volunteerism and Martin Luther King said it best, ‘Life’s most persistent question is what are you doing to serve others?’ So I wanted to provide community and positivity tonight.”

Thursday night, Miss Jones County competed in on-stage interview, Miss Golden Triangle in Red Carpet Evening Wear.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Terrance May, 53, of St. Louis, Missouri died in the crash.
53-year-old man identified in deadly, single-vehicle Flowood crash
Head-on collision in Vicksburg leaves multiple people injured
Multiple people thrown from vehicle in head-on collision in Vicksburg, officials say
One killed, one airlifted after wreck involving Peterbilt truck in Simpson Co.
Natchez man dies after collapsing during city council presentation
70-year-old man identified who collapsed during Natchez aldermen meeting
Cotrell Wilson was arrested in connection with an April 8 shooting in Jackson.
JPD arrests suspect in connection with Rose Street homicide

Latest News

A lineman from Bay St. Louis is fighting for his life after suffering an electric shock in his...
Lineman from Bay St. Louis fighting for his life after suffering electric shock in New Orleans
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-24-21)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (6-24-21)
Miss Mississippi: 2nd night of preliminary competition underway in Vicksburg
Miss Mississippi: 2nd night of preliminary competition underway in Vicksburg
Suspect arrested for Clinton carjacking was facing charges for house burglary in Jackson
Suspect arrested for Clinton carjacking was facing charges for house burglary in Jackson