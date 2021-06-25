Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Miss Golden Triangle takes second preliminary win at Miss Mississippi contest

By Maggie Wade
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - More excitement at Miss Mississippi 2021 on Thursday night.

A double preliminary winner and a dream come true for a candidate singing a song from Dream Girls.

A big night for Miss Golden Triangle Holly Brand. She takes top honors in Red Carpet Evening Wear on the heels of winning the Talent Prelim Wednesday night.

Brand said, “It’s honestly just so humbling. I was completely shocked when they called my name tonight as you can see from my facial expression on the pictures, but I love Group A,” said Brand. “This is such an incredible group of young women. I know that anyone on this stage would make a great Miss Mississippi.”

Brand has an on-stage interview Friday night and is hoping she is gaining enough points with the judges to make the Top 10 Saturday night, but knows preliminary wins are no guarantee.

“It’s in God’s hands. Jeremiah 29:11 says that God has a plan for my life and plans to prosper me and not to harm me so whatever happens on Saturday night God has a plan for my life and I’m proud of my performance so far,” said Brand

In talent Thursday night, a first-time win for Miss Pontotoc Ridge, Katelyn Perry who is competing for the third year at Miss Mississippi.  She sings her way to victory with a song made famous by Beyonce.

“Oh my gosh, I still don’t feel like it’s real,” said Perry. “I’ve been singing as long as I can remember and I’ve been performing on the Miss Mississippi stage since I was 12 years old and this has always been such a big dream of mine and I am in disbelief. Absolute disbelief.”

Perry competes in Red Carpet Evening Wear Friday night the final night of preliminary competition at Miss Mississippi 2021.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear hit, killed on I-20 in Bolton Wednesday night, police say
Head-on collision in Vicksburg leaves multiple people injured
Multiple people thrown from vehicle in head-on collision in Vicksburg, officials say
Natchez man dies after collapsing during city council presentation
70-year-old man identified who collapsed during Natchez aldermen meeting
Pedestrian injured after car crashes into Tuxedo Junction in Flowood
Pedestrian, driver injured after car crashes into Tuxedo Junction in Flowood
Cousins wreck, then run after throwing contraband over fence of Yazoo Co. jail
Cousins wreck, then run after throwing contraband over fence of Yazoo Co. jail

Latest News

MBI assisting investigation into married couple’s murder/suicide in Attala County
Investigators from St. Tammany Parish were working with Hancock County rescue teams Friday...
Search teams pull car from Hancock Co. river in search for missing La. woman
A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
A Mississippi florist has been accused of spitting in a man’s face
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’
Gov. Reeves calls lawsuit over ‘In God We Trust’ license plates a ‘publicity stunt’