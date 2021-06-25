Miss Golden Triangle takes second preliminary win at Miss Mississippi contest

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - More excitement at Miss Mississippi 2021 on Thursday night.

A double preliminary winner and a dream come true for a candidate singing a song from Dream Girls.

A big night for Miss Golden Triangle Holly Brand. She takes top honors in Red Carpet Evening Wear on the heels of winning the Talent Prelim Wednesday night.

Brand said, “It’s honestly just so humbling. I was completely shocked when they called my name tonight as you can see from my facial expression on the pictures, but I love Group A,” said Brand. “This is such an incredible group of young women. I know that anyone on this stage would make a great Miss Mississippi.”

Brand has an on-stage interview Friday night and is hoping she is gaining enough points with the judges to make the Top 10 Saturday night, but knows preliminary wins are no guarantee.

“It’s in God’s hands. Jeremiah 29:11 says that God has a plan for my life and plans to prosper me and not to harm me so whatever happens on Saturday night God has a plan for my life and I’m proud of my performance so far,” said Brand

In talent Thursday night, a first-time win for Miss Pontotoc Ridge, Katelyn Perry who is competing for the third year at Miss Mississippi. She sings her way to victory with a song made famous by Beyonce.

“Oh my gosh, I still don’t feel like it’s real,” said Perry. “I’ve been singing as long as I can remember and I’ve been performing on the Miss Mississippi stage since I was 12 years old and this has always been such a big dream of mine and I am in disbelief. Absolute disbelief.”

Perry competes in Red Carpet Evening Wear Friday night the final night of preliminary competition at Miss Mississippi 2021.

