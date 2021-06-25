Baby Faces
MBI assisting investigation into married couple’s murder/suicide in Attala County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Attala County Sheriff’s Department with a murder/suicide in McCool.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail stated that around 11 a.m. Wednesday, his department was called to Attala Road 2120, off of the Natchez Trace.

Married couple, Melvin Gibson, 74, and Janice Gibson, 63, were found dead at the home they shared.

Nail said it does not appear anyone else was involved in the shooting other than the couple.

