Man sentenced for leaving scene of crash that killed Seminary High School senior

Logan Thomas Shows, 18, was killed in a crash on Cascio Taormina Road in the Sanford community.
Logan Thomas Shows, 18, was killed in a crash on Cascio Taormina Road in the Sanford community.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a Seminary High School senior last year pleaded guilty Tuesday.

According to court documents, Alex Dale Taormina pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said Taormina, 20, was behind the wheel of a Cadillac DeVille when he crashed on Cascio Taormina Road, killing 18-year-old Logan Thomas Shows.

Shows was a passenger in the car.

The crash happened on May 26, 2020, about a week before Shows was set to graduate from high school.

Perkins said Taormina left the scene on foot before deputies arrived but was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

